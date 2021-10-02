Even in business, age gracefully, and leave your playthings behind 

Playing child

A baby playing with the family pet dog. Too many of us stay stuck in the thrills and payoffs of our earlier epochs.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

What you need to know:

  • What if you saw me, today, still riding that tricycle from years back? Would I not look ridiculous?
  • And yet, that is what so many folks are stuck in — the toys and pursuits of their distant pasts.

A fond memory from childhood popped up in my head the other day. The neighbourhood children were all out playing, as was the norm back then. There were no “devices” available to us other than makeshift toys, perhaps a ball or two. Entertainment was confined to a single cartoon show from the Voice of Kenya once a day — and hardly anyone in the street possessed a television set.

