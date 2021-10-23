Group behaviour drives progress, but also retards us

Boardroom meeting

Humankind strive and thrive in groups; but also differ and fight in groups.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

What you need to know:

  • Our ability to live and cooperate in groups is our biggest strength as a species.
  • Our ability to live and work in groups is also our biggest weakness as a species.

Human beings congregate in groups. From early childhood, we are enrolled into collectives: extended families, religions, ethnic groupings, nations, skin colours, sports teams, work organisations. Our parents, teachers, community elders, religious leaders, tribal overlords, and national rulers all have great interest in press-ganging us into groups.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.