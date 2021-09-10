We just cannot have graduates crushing stones!

Amos Kimutai (left), a university graduate and quarry worker with fellow youths Duncan Korir, Peter Langat and Johna Korir all of who are diploma holders at  a quarry in Tendwet village in Bomet County on September, 2, 2021

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

The heartbreaking story of the week was about the college graduates from Bomet East Constituency who crush stones for a meagre Sh100 wage to feed their families.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.