Women turn to gravel-making as husbands unwind in drinking dens

Women making gravel in Nyamira

Hellen Kwamboka, 67, uses a hammer to crush ballast at a quarry site in Kiabiraa, Nyamira County, on July 1, 2021. 

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • In Kiabiraa village, a group of women, just like others in Gusiiland, got married and hoped to live happily ever after.
  • But woe unto them; life has not been easy after their husbands became habitual drunkards, leaving them with the heavy burden of fending for their families.

Their husbands are unproductive, idling all day in their Kiabiraa village in Manga, Nyamira County, drinking locally brewed alcohol.

