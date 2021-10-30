Violence has no place in our politics

A teargas canister with youths protesting in the background in this picture that was taken in Kenol, Murang’a on October 4, 2020.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • A critical element of political violence is Kenya’s refusal to accord justice and reparations to victims in its attempts to practise democracy as a collective.
  • We must first reckon with the fact that electoral processes at party nomination, campaign, election, and vote counting levels have become fraught with uncontrollable danger.

Political violence in Kenya has affected us all, especially the millions who have lost their lives, like the departed and never forgotten Baby Samatha Pendo, among many others. Countless others have been injured in direct attacks, crossfire with law enforcement, crowd stampedes, and lost homes and livelihoods to fuelled tribal hatred.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.