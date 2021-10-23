Gender-based violence and how to end it

Domestic violence

While criminalised by laws, gender based violence is still enabled by entrenched cultural, social and religious norms.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • Evidence shows that most gender based violence victims are women and the perpetrators men.
  • Additional data shows that gender based violence in Kenya and globally increased during Covid lockdowns.

Several tragic stories of gender-based violence have been in the news recently. Two women athletes met violent, suspicious deaths, with valid reasons to consider their intimate partners as primary femicide suspects. Further, viral CCTV footage in a city hotel depicted women being beaten by angry, vicious men.

