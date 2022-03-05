Ukraine crisis: Lessons in cybersecurity

Cyber security

Our systems are so interconnected that a breach in one could trigger a domino effect across many others, resulting in a national security incident.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Sam Wambugu

Informatician

What you need to know:

  • Cyber-attacks sponsored by state and non-state entities often spike when geopolitical tensions rise.
  • Russia has long been known for spying and spreading propaganda using digital tools.

Russia-Ukraine's raging conflict serves as a sober reminder that while we hear more of tanks, missiles, and boots-on-the-ground, cyber warfare is going on in tandem. Cyber-attacks sponsored by state and non-state entities often spike when geopolitical tensions rise.

