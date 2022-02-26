Apps for business: Web or mobile? 

As smartphones and tablets have become increasingly popular, digital app development has become a globally popular trend. This trend is fuelled by a growing app usage: on average, smartphone users use 10 apps a day and 30 apps a month.

Mobile apps allow people to share information, goods, and services with a broader audience. However, there are two types of apps: web and mobile apps. If you are uncertain about what's best for your business, here's a breakdown of the differences between the two.

First, let's delve into mobile apps. They are downloaded and installed through an app store or marketplace, like Google Play or the App Store. The Apple App Store currently has 1.96 million apps available for download, while Google Play Store has 2.87 million apps.

Mobile apps live and run on the phone or tablet, and they may have access to the device features like swiping between screens, facial recognition, location tracking, and the camera.

Mobile apps can also send notifications, push new products, and share news. Because they don't always need an internet connection, they are easy to load and use and are available even when the internet is down. One drawback is that mobile apps must be compatible with Android and iOS to work with different phones.

Web-based application

Every subject has many mobile apps to choose from. Common apps include Airbnb, Bolt, and Uber in the traveling industry. In eCommerce, we have the likes of Amazon, Jumia, and Kilimall. The entertainment sector is awash with mobile apps led by Netflix and Instagram.

Web apps, on the other hand, are often confused with mobile apps because they look and feel like them. However, there are some striking differences in their functionality and usability.

A primary difference is that web apps are accessed through an internet browser. So, if you don't have internet access, you will often be unable to use the web app, or you will find your functionality is limited.

Web apps are easily updatable, searchable through Google and other search engines, and easy to integrate with additional features like QR codes and text messaging. Apps built for the web are much cheaper than apps built for phones. Unlike mobile apps, web apps have limited access to device features, limiting some functionality.

In the end, your choice between mobile or web will largely be dictated by what you want to accomplish. If you plan on setting up features linked to native device functionality, like GPS, click-to-call, cameras, or scanners, then a mobile app will be more effective than a web-based application.

If you are out to do marketing or public relations, a responsive mobile website is a better option as it expands your online territory, reaching crowds of people. Also, if you are short of cash, the web app may be your best bet.