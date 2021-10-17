To win coveted top seat, Gideon must leave his father’s shadow

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

What you need to know:

  • To many Kenyans and, indeed, the international community, President Moi ruled with an iron fist for 24 years.
  • Moi Senior’s rule was chequered by human rights abuses, corruption, one-party rule and impunity.

Kanu, the first party to rule independent Kenya, recently held its convention, where members unanimously elected Baringo Senator Gideon Moi as its 2022 presidential candidate in next year’s general election.

