Make politicians pay for Covid

The recent blame apportioned on the citizens as being the vectors of Covid-19 despite leaders gathering thousands of people at political rallies, just goes to show impunity will always have backers. It’s pure malice to blame mourners when the number of those attending burials has been curtailed.

Most of the citizens have sacrificed a lot to adhere to Covid-19 protocols. That includes my own family and many others across the country. I lost my mother and sister to Covid-19, with burials conducted within the law. We could not hold the traditional funeral service after the burial because we did not want to gather many people in one place as per the rules.

As painful as it was, we understood the reasons why. Many families who lost loved ones have had to say goodbye to their relatives in the most difficult and unusual way so that they don’t breach the government guidelines on social distancing and gathering of large numbers of people.

So why would the government lay blame on citizens when unregulated political gatherings for campaigns are the likeliest super-spreaders of Covid-19?

Political campaigns have ratcheted up despite several bans on public gatherings. They are happening both in open barazas and in private residences. DP William Ruto and former PM Raila Odinga have pretty much shown us the middle finger in as far as social distancing rules and mass gatherings are concerned by going against the Covid-19 rules in place. Why does the government not come hard on them and other politicians, or are they above the law?

Attract large crowds

The burials that are blamed for spreading the virus are those most likely being attended by politicians led by presidential aspirants. They never come in singly but are followed by hordes of people wherever they go and their presence at the funerals would naturally attract large crowds after handouts and party nominations.

Ordinary Kenyans and businesses have had to bear with extremely difficult times as the economy remains closed. The 24-hour economies in tourist areas are the worst hit as people are not allowed to move or gather due to the dusk-to-dawn curfew in place, a rule I’ve struggled to understand as we are not in active combat but facing a pandemic. In a pandemic situation, the infectious diseases should presumably be worse during the day as most people are awake, about and gather easily.

The behaviour and actions of politicians on the campaign trail during the pandemic and despite the restrictions in place, shows us what to expect in the next government, whoever will be in charge. It shows the impunity we’re witnessing through their breaches of Covid-19 protocols will be the norm and perhaps affecting other facets of their work and mandate.

The disregard for core rules that have been set to save lives of everyone, including ordinary people who have been gathered at public rallies like sardines, is a testament on how future leaders expect to run the country when their turn comes. With total impunity and against the rule of law. If they cannot be compassionate now in a serious pandemic, what makes the country believe they will be in other times?

Leaders lead by example. However, what we are witnessing with political rallies within a serious pandemic is a bad precedent being set for so called leaders of tomorrow. Taking responsibility for one’s action should be a mark of a good leader.

Passing the buck to the citizens as being solely responsible for spreading Covid-19 indicates we’re heralding a leadership that is not willing to take responsibility or planning to do so in the future. Another society that is uncaring and lawless is in the offing, going by the terrible impunity-laden example that is being set.

Taking responsibility

There are rules and there are universal rules. Covid-19 protocols and restrictions are there due to the seriousness of the disease to save every life and be able to reopen the country faster for business.

Universal rules such as those engendered by Covid-19 are not to be selectively applied but respected by every human facing its threat, which includes the leaders traversing the country and irresponsibly gathering citizens for their campaigns in readiness for 2022 elections.

Death is not selective, hence the universal rules. The leaders may believe they are Covid-19-proof as they have easy access to vaccines, but they must remember 40 million-plus Kenyans are still waiting for their vaccines. They are also being put at risk by irresponsible selfish leaders, who’re failing to see the devastation Covid-19 is causing and failing to take responsibility for contributing to the infections and numbers of Kenyans dying from the disease.

Leaders need to learn to take responsibility for their action. Not tomorrow, but now, as we battle a deadly pandemic.

Political aspirants who say they care about Kenyans’ welfare need to prove with action by following Covid-19 restrictions or set everyone free if they cannot abide by their own rules.