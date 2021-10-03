Make politicians pay for Covid

Raila Odinga

ODM party leader Raila Odinga and Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya address members of the public in Bungoma town on October 02, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

What you need to know:

  • Most of the citizens have sacrificed a lot to adhere to Covid-19 protocols.
  • Political campaigns have ratcheted up despite several bans on public gatherings.

The recent blame apportioned on the citizens as being the vectors of Covid-19 despite leaders gathering thousands of people at political rallies, just goes to show impunity will always have backers. It’s pure malice to blame mourners when the number of those attending burials has been curtailed.

