These unwelcome manifestations of personal rule are 12 years too late

Mogil Secondary School

Former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett (left) and police officers view the bullet riddled school bus belonging to Mogil Secondary School in Marakwet East, Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 18, 2022. Bandits attacked the bus ferrying students from a trip in Baringo County.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • Many ministers have visited conflict-prone regions, given stern warnings and laid down ultimatums to bandits.
  • The farthest these theatrics go is the news bulletins, and then life (or in this case death) goes on. 

Last week, Dr Fred Matiang’i ordered the arrest of a school headmaster in Tot, Elgeiyo-Marakwet County, after his students were terrorised by bandits who ambushed their school bus as they returned from a trip. 

