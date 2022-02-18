How ‘Handshake’ devolved from an act of statesmanlike chivalry to a succession plot

Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga at Harambee House in Nairobi on March 9, 2018, where they agreed to work together in a handshake.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • For Raila, conceding defeat to a rival he considered absolutely inferior was revolting.
  • The Handshake was an opportunity to recalibrate this conflict, and consider terms of future engagement.

The Uhuru succession agenda entails several levels of diverse moving parts. Nevertheless, it is possible to generate a picture of the objectives, progress and prospects of the scheme by examining the behaviour patterns of the components of this machine.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.