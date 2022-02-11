Facing Mt Kenya: Uhuru’s reckoning with the power of the grassroots

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta acknowledges greetings when he hosted thousands of youth leaders from across the country at State House, Nairobi, yesterday. He was accompanied by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru (right).

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

Uhuru Kenyatta’s tours of the Mt Kenya region have become intensely discussed and minutely examined affairs. A freshman of Kenya’s politics would be forgiven for supposing that Kenyatta, like his deputy William Ruto or his client Raila Odinga, is in the race to succeed Kenya’s sitting President come the August poll, and must prevail over his rivals in the mountain-climbing phase of the contest.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.