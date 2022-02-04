Matiang’i, political violence and the shift from ‘never again’ to ‘here we go again’

Police parade

Officers march during the inspectorate pass out parade at the National Police College, Kiganjo in Nyeri County on January 20, 2022. The constitutional independence of our security services has been reduced to a myth.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • The constitutional independence of our security services has been reduced to a distant myth in practice. 
  • Thus, step by steady step, we abandon our ‘Never Again’ and rush headlong into ‘Here We Go Again’.

Last weekend, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i delivered himself of some remarkable thoughts. The Sunday Nation reprinted a version of an address he had given at a meeting of senior security officials he had chaired.

