Teachers camping at TSC offices should wait for our police to finish with Haiti

The hustler government wishes to send a strong message to all the primary and secondary school teachers who were slapped with interdiction letters this week, after protesting at the offices of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) without clearance from the police.

Those claiming the government has overreacted should thank God none of the teachers managed to own a ranch in the North, because we would’ve sent some visitors to greet their goats and sheep good morning as well.

Exactly one year ago, when we went to the polls to rid this country off sons and daughters of dynasty, never in our minds did we imagine a day would come when children of hustlers could rise up to make demands on the government, shouting at the government on TV dictating their favourite workstations and justifying dereliction of government duty.

While the hustler government has been ignoring these acts of direct provocation hoping the affected teachers would come back to their sense and return to work, it is clearer now, that one year later, there is need to remind the hustler nation what the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BeTA) actually meant, in word and deed, because the latest happenings in the job market indicate that we’re slowly losing this country to the remnants of the children of dynasty.

Anyone who has just been born in Kenya will tell you that living in this country is such an extreme sport and any teacher claiming they have been having sleepless nights over their fear of terrorists attacks in the line of duty, have clearly not read the Bible and, for that reason, not interacted with the Good News in the Book of Matthew 6:34; “Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”

For a long time, children of dynasty and other noisy non-shareholders have been having this misguided notion that the government cannot punish them merely for asking to be provided with a safe and secure work environment. From this week, they now know that the hustler nation means business, and any civil servant working with those who did not vote for us to undermine the hustler government will not be spared the wrath of God.

This country is a free enterprise. Anyone who empathises with jobless graduates and steps down for their sake, is not only a true child of God, but also an assured inheritor of the best mansions that Jesus flew away to construct for us when he went back to his Father. We wish to remind all government shareholders who have been waiting for the interdiction of these teachers and all government workers on strike, to start cleaning up their CVs and keep checking out press and posters for more details, because the one million jobs per year that we promised them during campaigns is finally about to come true.

We also wish to sincerely thank all those teachers who took time off their busy schedule to abandon their workstations to protest at the TSC headquarters. During these hard economic times it is difficult to leave a government job when other civil servants are busy in and out the corridors of justice seeking to extend their terms of service beyond their tour of duty. When the list of Kenyan heroes come out this Jamhuri Day, the hustler nation will remember to award these teachers with medals of honour for putting the interests of real hustlers above theirs.

As the hustler government goes ahead with creating vacancies from teachers quitting the noble profession for less noble ones, one lesson we have learned from this painful experiment is that there is need for all government teachers to have mandatory training in the subject of History. Experts have advised that had the interdicted teachers known that the North of Kenya has been experiencing rampant insecurity since before they were born, they would’ve saved their jobs and everyone would’ve gone back home happily ever after.

While the hustler government understands the circumstances in which the striking teachers were faced with, however, demanding for a secure work environment is not an application that merited the storming of the TSC offices and making the hustler government look bad in the eyes of the public. Everyone who has watched the government crackdown on opposition protestors will agree with us that we not only gave the rioting teachers the free-pass to shout at anything that moves without getting their cars broken into and live bullets shot at them from close range.

For refusing to send riot police to the TSC offices, the hustler government risks being attacked for according them preferential treatment. For that reason, we would find alternative ways of making the teachers cough their lungs out from inhaling teargas.

One of the proposed solutions to the insecurity crisis was giving the teachers flight tickets to avoid them travelling by road, to reduce their chances of meeting death. The hustler government does not understand why the same people who happily voted out children of dynasty last year now rank air travel as their most preferred means of transport. Non-local teachers working in the North East should be lucky there are buses running up and down that route. It saves them from travelling in wheelbarrows which we had promised them during campaigns.

We have also heard some recommendations from the interdicted teachers asking for the TSC Headquarters to be moved to Mandera town arguing that perhaps a firsthand security scare might force the mandarins to change their minds in the treatment of their members who have had to face the situation daily. The hustler government promised to give everyone the freedom to work anywhere in the country and instead of thanking the TSC for giving them a job, they have gone to the gates of TSC singing songs of freedom without any son of Mau Mau present.

Moreover, the teachers alleging that they have had to pay for their own personal security from their own pocket have left us wondering whether there are other means of paying money other than digging into your pocket.

Those critics who keep arguing that the North Eastern region is unsafe for teachers are worse than our competitors we defeated in the 2022 elections.