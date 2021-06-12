So you can’t find great women for your organisation? Really?

Working woman

You won’t find the great women by looking in golf clubs and members’ bars, or by asking the patriarchs of yesteryear.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

What you need to know:

  • As I have written here many times before, the real answer lies in creating a workplace that attracts the right people, period.

A decade ago, there was a question I was regularly asked by chairmen and CEOs. It went something like this: “I need to have more women on my board and senior management team. But where do I find them?”

