Do you have a N’golo Kanté on your team? Find the hidden gem 

Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante (centre) is challenged by Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan during the UEFA Champions League final at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

What you need to know:

  • Do you have any N’golo Kantés in your organisation, and do you appreciate them?
  • A good leader understands the contributions of different types of talent; helps to blend and harmonise them; and rewards them equitably.

The shortest man on the pitch won more aerial headers than any of his team-mates.
N’golo Kanté, the one-man midfield dynamo, won the Uefa Champions League 2021 for his club, Chelsea FC. He was player-of-the-match in both semi-final legs and the final itself.

