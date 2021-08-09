Ruto’s Turkish connection comes off as mazy as an Ankara shirt

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto during a meeting with politicians allied to UDA at his Karen residence in Nairobi on August 5, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

President Kenyatta the 1st invented the dark arts of waging war against his principal assistant. From the early years of Independence, Vice-President Oginga Odinga was incessantly accused of undermining his boss, plotting to seize power and importing arms from neighbouring Uganda. Of course, most of those accusations were arrant nonsense from the fertile minds of a political and security apparatus intent on cutting the VP down to size.

