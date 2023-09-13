The illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine has subjected millions of Africans to misery

Why are our leaders pussyfooting on the issue of the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine? Why aren’t we angry about the supply chain disruptions, the food security risks and the worsening socio-economic stress levels this illegal war has visited on ordinary citizens of the continent?

As I listened to and followed speeches at the just-ended Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, all I could see are leaders struggling to run away from taking strong positions on the bread and butter issues affecting their people. If Africa ever needed leaders who can speak their minds plainly and with forthrightness on global platforms about issues that affect lives of ordinary citizens of the continent, it is today.

Our leaders are still stuck in a mindset called the both sides phenomenon: The over cautiousness and laziness where two sides in a dispute are equated in their irresponsibility, and where leaders refrain from speaking forthrightly and plainly lest they – God forbid – be seen to be partisan and even if it means shading the truth.

Yet, one of the greatest threats to social disruption and instability of the state in Africa right now is the impact of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine on the cost of food and fuel. Isn’t this the biggest signal that the ruling elite on the continent should be reading from the outbreak of military coups in the Sahel “coup belt” and the recent happenings in Niger and Gabon?

Quality of life

Our leaders must speak more plainly, and state clearly – without equivocation, on global platforms that that illegal war is hurting our people. Ukraine and Russia are two of the major global suppliers of agricultural commodities, fertiliser and energy. These two countries together account for over half of the global market share in sunflower oil. A third of the world’s wheat production comes from Ukraine and Russia, and they supply nearly a fifth of maize globally.

The top 10 African importers from Ukraine and Russia – Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Sudan and Tunisia – are exposed to the crisis as they depend heavily on imports of wheat and maize. According to the Economic Commission for Africa, the looming food security risks for Africa are grave because these 10 countries constitute half of the population of Africa and two-thirds of the continent’s gross domestic product.

In addition, households across the continent spend the bulk of their income on food, much more than any other region in the world. An increase in food prices translates into more out-of-pocket expenses and a negative impact on living standards and quality of life.

African leaders had the perfect opportunity to tell Russia to their face and take up these kitchen table matters directly to the Kremlin at the recent Russia-Africa Summit. They did not. Instead, Russia ignored African interests by tearing up the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative literally in the days ahead of that summit.

Today, what you are likely to hear and see from African leaders is the gushing over the expanded Brics+ Grouping and the inclination to embrace the sentimental desire for “de-dollarisation” – which we all know is to happen for decades to come.

Food inflation

Is it not the time for us to start hearing stronger voices about Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and the food challenges visited on the citizens of the continent? The problem is that the leadership landscape in Africa no longer has room for eccentrics and oddballs with the guts to stand on global platforms to speak plainly and call out the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine for what it is – and speak without equivocation about the misery it has visited on livelihoods of its citizens.

Today, African leaders glibly speak on global issues about how economies of the continent have made strides towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. We don’t hear voices warning how the invasion of Ukraine is going to impede ability of countries to meet these goals.

We are all seeing how the conflict in Ukraine is continuing to disrupt global trade, causing food inflation and execrating the unsustainable debt levels in the continent. Which brings me back to the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi. Where are the eccentrics to call out these eco-imperialists telling us not to exploit our coal, gas, and oil resources even as we see many Western countries continuing to extend the lifespans of their coal-fired plants?