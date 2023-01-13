Residing outside campus is a sure ticket to mental health issues

Mental health issues among university students have reached alarming levels.

Cases of suicide and dropping out are suggestive of inherent socio-economic battles that students struggle with besides their course demands. While we laud some universities for rolling out contractual employment programmes for needy students, much more needs to be done to stem this worrying trend.

Interestingly, the joy that came with receiving university admission is quickly waning. A university admission letter is nowadays a ticket to avoiding the landlord due to absconded rent, buying street food, trekking for kilometres to early morning and late evening classes, as well as a streetwise survival in the risky world of sex predation.

Too expensive

Much as traders and the community see as a blessing the booming rental, hospitality, electronics, furniture, groceries and other all sorts of businesses that grow adjacent to any institution of higher learning, the survival of university students residing outside campus is not a walk in the park.

First, many students find the meals offered in university eateries too limited in variety or too expensive. So, the idea of “illegally” preparing their own meals becomes irresistible. Others reside outside the campus, which exposes them to the high cost of living. The temptation to co-habit begins to beckon, with the attendant relationship problems.

Thirdly, relationship and course issues lead to supplementary exams or course re-takes., which in turn lead to alcoholism, drugs and promiscuity.

Fourthly, residing outside campus denies university management the needed student monitoring and makes it hard for the student to benefit fully from structures put in place for psycho-socio support. Some of these students drop out of college or commit suicide.

Fifthly, some parents regard university students as too educated for life lessons. Lastly, student loans are no longer guaranteed and if offered, they take too long to be disbursed. A deliberate effort by the government to look into these challenges would go a long way in addressing the mental health challenges that are oppressing our university students.