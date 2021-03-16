Helb protests are a cry for help from broke university students

Moi University students

Moi University students demonstrate in the streets of Eldoret over delays to release Helb funds on March 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Valentine Jelagat

Student

Kenya Institute of Mass Communication

Last week, hundreds of Moi University students took to the streets to protest delays in disbursement of their upkeep money from the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb).

