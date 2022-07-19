Reject double-faced leaders not so bold as to confront SGBV, inequality

The highly competitive 2022 General Election is in the homestretch.

With just 20 days to August 9, most voters may have made up their minds on the leaders they want to install in office—in the Presidency, governorship, Parliament and county assemblies—to determine the country’s next five-year phase of political leadership.

That, however, does not prevent candidates from conveying suitable messages aimed at guaranteeing a conducive environment for voting in a free, fair and peaceful election.

The candidates should make it their duty to use the remaining time to uphold the principles of democracy. Indeed, any worthy leader should be proud to be a product of a free, fair and credible election.

A sizeable number of candidates from either political divide have brought out relevant issues that afflict the people.

These include the economic hardship and adversity vexing most Kenyans.

With the current high cost of living, where unga has hit the Sh200 mark, most can hardly put food on the table.

Gender equity and equality

In June, annual inflation spiked to 7.9 per cent, from 7.1 per cent the previous month, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

Indications are that the situation is unlikely to improve any time soon. It would be foolhardy for a candidate to ignore such concerns and hope to prevail.

That notwithstanding, this election has to be big on other equally pertinent matters, such as gender equity and equality, as well as sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), particularly against women and girls, who are usually on the receiving end of SGBV and are most disadvantaged.

Female genital cutting, a form of SGBV, for instance, remains a major issue.

The practice, which has seen hundreds of lives of girls ruined, was criminalised in Kenya in 2011 through the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act, billed as the most inclusive legislation in the continent.

In November 2019, Kenya stepped up its determination to end the female ‘cut’, with President Uhuru Kenyatta pledging to have it eradicated by next month when his 10-year term ends.

He followed that up with high-profile meetings and activities with communities practising it, as new strategies are pursued.

Statistics show that one in five women in Kenya is subjected to the ‘cut’.

This violation of girls’ rights indicates deep-rooted gender inequality and failure to attain the elusive FGM purge would be saddening.

It’s not all bleak though. There has been marked advocacy and activism against FGM with the government, partners and civil society working together to eliminate it, with an eye on the 2030 global goal to end the vice.

Undoubtedly, election campaigns are a great opportunity to advocate against this practise that violates the rights of girls and subjects them to indignity, particularly in counties where it is prevalent.

Sadly, the ‘cut’ is yet to feature as an election agenda, particularly in areas where it’s deeply entrenched.

Most candidates have shied away from the topic, afraid to antagonise their communities that believe in and practise it.

Strangely, such politicians resume or begin propagating the ‘right’ messages once elected, only to quickly return to their bubble of hypocrisy.

A few outstanding women have defied hostility in their communities.

Notable ones include renowned anti-FGM campaigner Saidina Hussein from Tana River, who believes her stand cost her victory in the Woman Rep race in 2013.

The award-winning activist is back in the political race!

At a recent governorship debate hosted by KBC TV for Migori County, Ms Jane Moronge was the only candidate with an anti-FGM agenda. Migori is an FGM-prevalent area.

Reject two-faced candidates

Ijara MP Sophia Abdi Noor also weathered hostility and antagonism at home for speaking out against FGM.

Voters, particularly women, need to reject two-faced candidates who fail to speak out against issues that hinder women’s prosperity and development.

Politicians who shy away from confronting issues that perpetrate inequality and violation of the rights of women and girls must be rejected at the ballot.