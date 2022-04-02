Real issues stressing Kenyans that leaders don't care about

On Friday last week the Nation front page was an emotive and powerful story that spoke the truth to those in power and now seeking further mandate to lead the country after the August 9 General Election: It asked President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto and presidential aspirant Raila Odinga whether they “even cared” about the plight of millions of Kenyans staring death and starvation in the arid and semi arid parts of this country.

It was the not the first time that the Nation, or indeed, other media, have drawn attention to the severe drought that the government declared an emergency last September. Commentators and analysts have focused on it and continue to do so because it is an emergency that is not ending soon.

Most of the comments have lamented the fact that the disaster keeps recurring because of known factors, yet very little has been done in the past to try to control the factors that lead to droughts.

Instead, it appears that the government is content to let the people in those areas suffer the humiliation of hunger and starvation for it keeps them in a state of perpetual servitude and docility. It must, indeed, make government functionaries and political leaders happy to hear every plaintive voice “beg the government” to come to its aid.

The Nation lent its powerful and angry voice at the leaders claiming to present Kenyans with hope for tomorrow by unmasking their insensitivity and callousness. These leaders are spending billions of public money flying choppers and riding fuel guzzlers to specific vote-rich parts of the country to seek votes while pointedly avoiding visiting the stricken areas or even addressing the drought problem directly – even if to use it as a campaign theme!

Equally painful realities

Rather than lead the country to address the issue and tell us what they intend to do to foreground investment in climate mitigation measures and prudent use of scarce and ever dwindling water resources, the government spokesperson has a shocking rejoinder to the general angst – assurance that the government has set aside about Sh500 million to buy food for the suffering communities.

Yep, that is the amount currently earmarked to be spent to ward off starvation of a people that have battled drought for almost three years and see no respite any time soon. It is beyond belief.

The drought is one very serious challenge right now, but there are other equally painful realities. The general cost of living has veered out of control. The online campaign – again begging the government – to lower the cost of food was not just a lament of the poor.

Very few Kenyans have been spared the squeeze of not affording essentials like food. And there is no respite here because the government is holding the price of fuel down – yes, Sh134 a litre is artificially low – by subsiding the price. It cannot do this for long. The inflationary impact of the inevitable increase will be severe in the extreme.

Farmers are reducing their cropped farm sizes because they cannot afford to buy fertilisers, a key input. At close to Sh6,500 for a 50-kg bag and threatening to climb to Sh7,000, very few can pretend to be happy with farming.

Real issues that face Kenyans

Considering that close to 80 per cent of farmers in the country are small holder plot owners with less than three hectares of land, the long term impact on food security is not comforting. Those that farm as a vocation are also likely to see their lifestyles deteriorate.

Reports that about Sh5 billion – hardly enough if it may be said – set aside in the supplementary budget to subsidise fertiliser prices has been mysteriously moved to the Security docket do not boost the public confidence that the government has its priorities right. Neither to those reports suggesting that Treasury is seeking to remove the legally mandated threshold for external borrowing, a huge contributor to the misery that Kenyans are suffering.

Drought, starvation, a cost of living gone crazy, a food security threat and a core economic sector threatened. These are the real issues that face Kenyans. Issues that should dominate debate during an election year like this one.

Rather than providing clarity about where public investments will go to provide Kenyans with an enabling environment to work and earn, we are being presented with parables and fudge that is indecipherable. Accusations and abuse, lamentations and lies.

These presidential aspirants know that it will take bold and imaginative actions, iron resolve and great sacrifices to raise the country from its knees. But they won’t say it because they are deceitful and they do not care.