Planned vaccines production plant a big win for Kenya

I expected the recent announcement that a $500 million vaccine production facility was going to be set up in Kenya by US biotechnology firm Moderna, Inc. to elicit a lot more interest and debate than it did. However, as is often the case, it is extremely difficult for anything else to compete for attention in Kenya when electoral politicking is building up to the August 9 crescendo. Not even a deadly famine.

But the announcement and intent is a big deal, not least because of the size of the ticket. The $500 million cost tag is the largest single injection of private foreign investment in the country. And it is being made bang in the heat of a political season whose intensity is extreme. Traditionally, FDI announcements freeze in such periods.

In the deal supported by the governments of the US and Kenya, Moderna promises to build a state-of-the-art facility that will produce 500 million doses of vaccines each year to serve the African continent. The facility, the first in Africa, will focus on drug substance manufacturing but could also be expanded to include fill/finish and packaging capabilities at the site. The company is also working on plans to allow it to fill doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in Africa as early as next year.

It will produce vaccines already in various stages of development for diseases such as cancer and diabetes. Others will be vaccines looking at rare and latent disease-causing microorganisms in the body. The facility will cement vaccine trials in various stages of experimentation for diseases such as HIV, and others with no known cures.

Any breakthrough on these vaccines with a factory here in Kenya will be great news because of the commercial opportunities it will present and, where possible, the mentorship of smaller producers in the country.

The MOU to set up the factory in Kenya is a win for Africa as it comes on the heels of the global debate on vaccine inequity. At the time (and the situation has not changed much), African nations had put up a spirited campaign for rich Western nations to provide more vaccines at considerably lower cost to African countries whose vaccination levels were very low. The rich countries, undertstandly, were more concerned about protecting their own people before worrying about the rest of the world.

High-level lobbying

But the noise made back then and high-level lobbying paid dividends as in this partnership, Moderna believes that a significant first step of many has been taken on a “on a journey to ensure sustainable access to transformative mRNA innovation on the African continent” that will positively impact public health.

At the geopolitical level is the decision’s affirmation of Kenya as a stellar business destination on the continent. Rwanda and South Africa were keen that the first such facility be set up in either of those countries because they have set up extremely supportive frameworks for businesses to be set up and nurtured. There is peace, there is predictability, and there are incentives.

Kenya of course has all the above and more – a human resource pool that is way out front compared to virtually all African countries. What often tends to undermine the potential is the noisy politics with the potential to spill over into violence, the scourge of corruption and the cost of energy. While the latter can be negotiated and fixed at the level of policy, the other two require a lot more effort and commitment to a course whose apogee is the achievement and sustenance of a positive national ethos.

Once operational, the Moderna facility will complement the vaccine production company – Biovax Kenya Limited – that will be set up by the Kenyan government next year. Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe explains that the objective of having two key facilities producing vaccines is to ensure self-reliability in the development and manufacturing of vaccines.

Africa currently produces a mere one per cent of the vaccines it requires, a far cry from where it should be if it is going to wean itself off the deplorable dependency syndrome that has stuck on it for years. Congratulations are in order to the team at the Health ministry and other entities that persuaded Moderna to have faith in Kenya. It is hoped that the bureaucratic processes will be fast-tracked to allow work to start soon.

Equally, our politicians and the institutions entrusted with the responsibility of managing our politics must complement this trust by playing their part. They must play politics that guarantees a Kenya that can attract more Modernas to invest here in future.