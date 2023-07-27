Readers Have Their Say: Create more space for readers’ letters

There was a time in the ’90s when I would walk from Bank House, on Moi Avenue, to Nation Centre, Kimathi Street, and place my handwritten letter to the editor in the in-tray at the reception. Within two or three days, I would see it published—almost in its entirety, with very little editing.

I had no connections, I knew no one at Nation Centre. Today, I type the letters but it is not only very difficult to get them published but also, when they are, they are almost skeletons bereft of the original meat.

My latest published letter was on July 13, 2023. I concluded the short letter of 208 words thus: “[Francis] Atwoli has been Cotu secretary-general since 2001. He has outlived his usefulness, lost focus, become complacent and an unnecessary burden to the workers instead. Workers should kick him out at the earliest opportunity.”

The editor, in his wisdom, left out all that “fire power”, merely mentioning that Atwoli has been at the helm since 2001. My intention was to portray Mr Atwoli as having gotten into a comfort zone due to the prolonged stay as the SG and was no longer effective as a workers’ representative and, therefore, needs removing.

The editor’s editing effectively removed the sting out of the letter. Could this type of editing be due to lack of space?

I take cognizance of the fact that not every letter sent to the editor can be published. However, I suspect many letters are left out due to space constraints. More letters can be published if a little more space is created to accommodate them.

— James O. Kihali, Bungoma

* * *

Media fuel hostilities among politicians

The media have played a big role in fuelling the fire of antagonism between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio. I was surprised when the Nation wrote the two front-page editorials “Enough is enough” (July 18) and “Let’s save our country” (July 20).

The media are very happy to report all the political vomit from the politicians. Sometimes, I wonder where the ethics of the media are (I don’t expect any from our politicians).

* * *

Ndiritu using column to defend himself

I find it unjustifiable for [former Laikipia governor] Ndiritu Muriithi to use his column to defend his actions (“Why arrest was a blatant violation of my rights” (Saturday Nation, July 15, 2023). His articles are always against the government and full of negative criticism of it. He should accept the election results and move on.

— Richard Mwaura

* * *

Embu readers served with stale news

The news items from Embu County are published when they are stale. We would like to read fresh news, not two- or three-day-old. And when will the NMG chief executive pay a courtesy call on Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire as he has done to other county bosses?