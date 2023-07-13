Readers Have Their Say: Editorial on Osoro bribing was needless

Your editorial, “Probe Azimio MPs bribery claim,” (Sunday Nation, July 9, 2023), expresses surprise and dismay regarding the revelation by the Kenya Kwanza chief whip in the National Assembly, Silvanus Osoro, that he bribed Azimio MPs to either vote “Yes” for the Finance Bill 2023, travel overseas and, therefore, be unavailable to vote or feign illness and keep off from Parliament on the voting day.

I concur with the Nation that what Mr Osoro revealed is thuggish (my own word; the editorial used the words “quite disturbing”) but I would not go to the extent of doubting him and asking him to confirm what he said by tabling evidence and, should it turn out that he lied, retract it.

The editorial says this is a matter that Speaker Moses Wetang’ula must urgently address as it threatens to undermine and besmirch the august House, “which most Kenyans hold in high esteem” It asks Mr Wetang’ula, as the Head of the National Assembly, require Mr Osoro to substantiate or name the MPs said to have been bribed.

Why would Mr Osoro bring in such a matter if there was no truth in it? Please note that what he said is not new. Defence CS Aden Duale tells us without shame in his book For the Record, published in May and serialised in the newspapers, that when he was the National Assembly majority leader he did the same things whenever he wanted a government bill to sail through. The book details his experiences in politics and the delicate nature of the life of a public servant.

Please also note that Mr Duale is a Muslim .

— Githuku Mungai, Nairobi

* * *

Article about depression does not add up

The article “Rich women in their early 40s top depression index” (Sunday Nation, July 9, 2023) is confusing. First, the terms “depression”, “anxiety” and “stress” are not defined. Secondly, there’s no indication of the qualifications of the “health worker” who made the diagnosis.

Thirdly, access to health services is determined by the ability to pay; it’s not surprising that the rich top the index. It’s incorrect, therefore, to conclude that the poor are the least depressed. Fourth, the different cultural attitudes and beliefs about mental health are not mentioned.

Lastly, I’m not convinced of the need for a study into the listed causes of depression, including unemployment or the fear of it and poverty. These are issues outside the scope of the health services and require a multi-agency approach.

— Graham Girvan, Bungoma

* * *

NMG gives voice to the voiceless

The NMG is doing commendable work not only “selling the truth” but also giving voice to the voiceless. The scandals are too many—the NHIF, fertiliser, KNTC and so on. By exposing them, you are doing the Lord’s work.

— Humphrey, Greenfin Consultants

* * *

‘Nation’ inspires young journalists

The Nation is one of the print media that inspires young journalists. It reports information that is verified and factual and gives online news updates. It is educative and entertaining.