Reader’s guide on opinion columns written by top gate-keeping editors

  • In my article, “Should Mutuma still write his punchy and pungent op-eds?” (Daily Nation of July 17, 2019), I took the view that Mutuma should stop writing his regular column.
  • Several readers, however, said Mutuma, who has a huge base of loyal fans, should continue writing his column.

Should senior NMG editors be allowed to write regular opinion columns in the newspapers they edit? This is basically the question Ben Chumo is asking. His article appears under “Readers Have Their Say.” He argues that senior editors should not write opinion columns because readers may think their views are those of NMG.

