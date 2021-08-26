How judges and journalists decide the case of Judgment v Judgement

Daniel Musinga

Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga delivers judgment on the Building Bridges Initiative Bill on August 20, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • To be successful, judges, in particular, must be able to communicate their judgments effectively.
  • But should they write “judgments” or “judgements”? And should journalists report “judgments” or “judgements”? 

Judges and journalists are kindred spirits. You can see this clearly in the August 20 judgments — or judgements — of the seven Court of Appeal judges who scuttled the BBI Bill. 

