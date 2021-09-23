Puzzle lovers, you’ve been waiting for long but now, help is on the way

Crossword puzzle

A newspaper reader fills a Daily Nation crossword.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

I thought the campaign would fizzle out but it’s still on, sixth months after it began. Readers continue untiringly sending the “Bring back the puzzles” campaign slogans. But what puzzles do they want brought back? That’s the question I asked at the beginning, without getting any answers. I suspected the messages were phishing or spam. But, as it later turned out, I was dead wrong.

