Prof Makua Mutua and President Paul Kagame

Paul Kagame

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame attends a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart at the Presidential Palace in Kigali on May 27, 2021.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • That Paul Rusesabagina founded and supported the National Liberation Front (FLN) is a matter of public knowledge.
  • We trust that further reporting or opinions on this case will be grounded in factual information and evidence.

I guess Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has, or will, hit the roof upon reading Prof Makau Mutua’s article “Another of Kagame’s victims?” (Sunday Nation, October 17, 2021). It is the first time it has happened in the Nation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.