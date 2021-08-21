Only mediation can save Ethiopia from becoming the Yugoslavia of Africa

Amhara Special Forces

Member of the Amhara Special Forces sit next to a machine gun at an improvised camp in the front of a shop in Humera, Ethiopia, on November 22, 2020.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • The conflict is turning Ethiopia into a blotch in humanity’s conscience that the African Union and the world can no longer ignore.
  • The pan-African body has a Herculean responsibility to prevent Ethiopia from becoming Africa’s Yugoslavia. 

Africa is facing a Rwanda-like déjà vu moment all over again. Nine months after armed conflict erupted in Ethiopia’s Tigray region on November 4, 2020, the country is teetering on the brink of an all-out civil war. The war carries eerie echoes of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, when Africa and the world stood by and watched as nearly a million people were killed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.