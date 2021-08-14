Economic smoke and mirrors and buzzwords coined to confound the weak

DP William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto receives a wheelbarrow at Kaiyaba grounds in Nyeri County on October 31, 2020. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • The bottom up economics is no more than a buzzword that makes little sense in the science of economics.
  • Never before has a concept generated so much humour and laughter in the public sphere.

Inescapably, Kenya has a rendezvous with a new form of voodoo economics that now mines the road to the August 9, 2022 General Election. Certainly, the “bottom(s) up economics” is no more than a buzzword that makes little sense in the science of economics.

