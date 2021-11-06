Not holding on to staff? You might want to think about hidden costs

The basic idea is that workers are just resources. Humans, but just resources.

By  Sunny Bindra

  • You will encounter many, many employers who have really high staff turnover.
  • This high turnover doesn’t hurt, because workers are so easily replaceable.

You can leave this job anytime. There are many more where you came from. Hundreds out there would die for your job.

