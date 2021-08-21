No, Mwaura, I don’t hate Ruto

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto during a consultative meeting with Kitui County leadership at his Karen residence, Nairobi County.

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

  Rarely have I seen a public editor – anywhere in the world – complain so loudly for a presidential candidate.
  The esteemed Mr Mwaura hid behind unhinged speech by readers to direct hate and tirades at me in the pretext of hyperbole.

A couple of weeks ago, the Nation Media Group’s public editor, Peter Mwaura, wrote a doozy on me (‘Reader’s guide to judging Prof Mutua’s polemics against DP Ruto,Daily Nation, August, 6, 2021). Mr Mwaura cried that I had times without number taken Deputy President Ruto to the woodshed, and given him an undeserved shellacking in this column.

