Bad politics - Why I blame Wanjiku

Vegetable sellers

Vegetable and fruits sellers on Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • Every country has its own “Wanjiku”. That’s the little fellow who’s the doormat for society.
  • It’s Wanjiku who sustains, and often creates, the oppressive elite. In turn, the oppressive elite creates and sustains Wanjiku.

Folks on my side of the street – woke intellectuals and civil society – have woven a seductive yarn about Wanjiku, the proverbial Everywoman. Today, I am going against the grain. In common lore, Wanjiku is the hapless innocent. He, or she – or even “they” in the woke gender pronoun – is presented as a saint. A do-no-wrong Mother Theresa. One who’s always wronged by the menacing, grabby, blood-sucking elite. Of the elite, I am sure, and hold no brief for such a decrepit parasitic lot. I’ve no doubt they’ll rot in hell when their time comes. But is Wanjiku the diametric opposite of her elite number? I submit here and now that Wanjiku is every bit as vile as the oppressor.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.