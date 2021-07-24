Ruto’s Kiambaa victory is pyrrhic

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto and Sports CSAmina Mohamed talks to Kenya Rugby team during Africa Cup 2023 World cup qualifiers against Zambia on July 11 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • There’s no credible analyst who believes Mr Ruto can mount the steps of the State House in 2022 unless he bags at least 90 per cent of the Kikuyu vote. 
  • Even two-year-olds know that Mr Ruto has hinged his electoral strategy on winning Mt Kenya down to the last woman.

The July 15, 2021 Kiambaa by-election – with no-name candidates – was billed by pundits as the battle of the titans. The son of the Burning Spear against the humble chicken hustler from Sugoi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.