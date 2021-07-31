William Ruto’s past is prologue

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto during an Empowerment Programme in aid of reformed West Pokot war warriors, at Moi Masol Primary School in Sigor Constituency, West Pokot County.

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • I personally believe that the man’s record stinks to the high heavens, and that he’s unelectable if it’s exposed to full sunlight.
  • There are unexamined chapters in Mr Ruto’s life. We need an exposé on each and every one of those unilluminated stanzas of the man’s life.

I’ve been pilloried by zealots for my stinging columns on DP William Ruto. I’ve taken it all in my stride. That’s because the Press can’t have a thin skin. Robust democracy requires an unblinking press. Not just in the news section, but especially within the commentariat. We shape public opinion, and must do so without fear, or favour.

