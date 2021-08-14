The law as performance art

Nelson Havi, Elias Mutuma and Carolyne Cherono

From left: Lawyers Nelson Havi, Elias Mutuma and Carolyne Cherono during BBI appeal proceedings by the Appeal Court at Supreme Court buildings in this photo taken on July 1, 2021. Makau Mutua argues that the best lawyers are intellectuals and thinkers.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • Many lawyers don’t like to think of the law as an art, a trade, or a craft.
  • To them, the law and the profession is a labour of the intellect.

In Henry VI, William Shakespeare wrote that “The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers”. [Part 2, Act IV, Scene 2]. Quite the controversial line for the playwright. Dick the Butcher, an evil man, suggests this as one way to make the country better.

