Mwaura: News of ethnic violence should be reported without fuelling passions

Tom Siambey of Kajiado County says he felt short-changed after reading “Race against time to forge peace as ethnic violence wreaks havoc” by Stephen Oduor and Kalume Kazungu (Daily Nation, October 2, 2024).

“There was neither mention of the names of the ethnic groups engaged in the violence nor the reason(s) why they were engaged in violence,” he writes. “Whereas the theatre of violence was listed as Tana River County, the rest of the story dealt mostly with interviews with some of the affected victims. To me, the story was incomplete.”

The major ethnic groups in Tana River are Somalis, Pokomo, Orma and Wardey. So who was fighting who? Mr Siambey’s observation about the Nation story is valid.

The story lacks specific details about the ethnic groups involved in the violence and the underlying reasons for the conflict. These elements are crucial for providing context and understanding the complexities of the situation.

While the narrative includes personal accounts from victims and highlights community efforts towards peace, without identifying the groups and analysing the root causes, the story feels incomplete and lacks depth.

Failure to identify the groups limits the reader’s grasp of the underlying dynamics of the conflict. Including this information would inform the reader better.

It would also foster a more comprehensive public discussion about the conflict and potential solutions. The omission leaves the reader feeling unsatisfied, left with more questions than answers regarding the dynamics at play in Tana River County.

On the other hand, there may be a valid argument for omitting the names of the warring ethnic communities. By avoiding specific identifications, the report mitigates tensions and prevents further escalation.

Naming ethnic groups can at times intensify hostility, leading to stereotypes or incitement among communities, especially in sensitive situations like the Tana River one.

Focusing on shared human experiences and collective aspirations for peace can promote reconciliation rather than division. In this light, the decision to withhold specific community names can be seen as a cautious journalistic approach in a volatile situation.

Although the NMG editorial policy does not require leaving out the names of communities involved in ethnic conflicts, it requires that the news of such conflicts shouldn’t be written or broadcast “in a manner likely to inflame the passions, aggravate the tension or accentuate the strained relations between the parties concerned”.

***

In an unrelated correspondence, Owino Nyakiti asks: “Is there a way I can know when my letter to the editor has been published? This may help improve readership of the paper as I will urge my friends and family to get a copy (of the newspaper) and read my letter.”

How will I know when my article is published? This is one of the most common questions from readers who contribute articles for publication. I tackled the question in my piece “How will I know if the editor will publish my article? Do your part,” published here on August 19, 2021. Readers, however, keep asking the question.

A few newspapers in the world do inform contributors via email when their letter is selected for publication. However, this is never guaranteed. The Nation does not inform readers that their letters have been selected for publication.

Whether it should is of course another issue. All the same, a little self-help can solve the problem.

To check if your letter has been published, you can easily look online. The Nation publishes letters to the editor on its website (Nation.Africa) and you can find them in the "Letters to the Editor" section. Of course, you can also check the “Letters” page in the paper.

Another effective method is to set up a Google alert. This allows you to monitor the publication of your article.

Simply go to Google Alerts and create an account. In the box at the top, enter the keyword or keyword phrase related to your article; for example, “Owino Nyakiti”.

Also, set the parameters provided to track your article. You’ll receive a notification when it is published. This free service can help you stay updated on your articles published in the Nation.

Self-help aside, there’s nothing to stop you from emailing or calling the (letters) editor to ask whether your article will be published and when.