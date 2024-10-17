Injecting opinion in reporting is wrong

Gilbert Muyumbu's view that news reporting should be clouded by the subjective experience of a journalist is worrying (“Readers Have Their Say,” ‘Objectivity: Let NMG journalist be,’ Daily Nation, October 4, 2024).

Is the hard-line anti-government stance by the media explained by journalists being unhappy with tax increases?

It’s not difficult to meet objectivity standards by avoiding language that reveals the journalist's opinion in the subject of reporting.

For example, Brian Wasuna’s description of Adani Group’s project as the “latest juicy venture in Kenya,” and “bagging lucrative tenders.” (‘How Adani entry saw Sh56bn rise in health system cost,” by Brian Wasuna, Daily Nation, October 14, 2024).

Journalists who need to air their opinions should utilise the commentary section, not news sections that should provide only informative facts. On facts, Nation Media Group (NMG) is doing a disservice to its audience.

In the same story by Wasuna, he claims Adani has business links with Apeiro, the company in a consortium with Safaricom for the healthcare system. The journalist failed to state the nature of the business links despite the headline promising readers information on “how” Adani is involved in the healthcare system.

To further obfuscate the story, Wasuna adds that Apeiro is owned by Sirius, which in turn is owned by International Holding and that this web of ownership makes it difficult to tell the ultimate owners. Isn't it a betrayal of the audience to claim to have an answer in the front page but end up claiming not to know?

Why didn't Wasuna write that International Holding has bought five percent of the shares of Adani Enterprises? Is NMG trying to miseducate its audience that because International Holding has invested in Adani, then Adani can control the business decisions of its investors?

I wonder whether journalists are just now "injecting" to foment an uprising against the government because they are unhappy about the additional taxes that everyone is paying, including MPs and Cabinet?

But giving personal opinion of a disgruntled journalist the authority and reach of a newspaper is irresponsible. What if the journalist is wrong but nonetheless is given power to plant hatred and ideas about being oppressed among gullible youth? Many Kenyans see sensational headlines, never read the whole story and make decisions including protesting, justified by the subjective news reporting of journalists. That can't be right.

- Amon Nymus

***

John Kamau is the reason I buy ‘Nation’

A few months ago, I said some columnists don't bother to respond to readers’ comments or criticisms. John Kamau does. I buy the Nation because of his well-researched articles. He should write a book about Kenya’s historical past. Tell Catherine Njunge she has lost a fan due to her negligence to appreciate her fans.