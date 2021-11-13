Musalia Mudavadi, the overlooked gentleman

Musalia Mudavadi

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • Mr Mudavadi, not unlike several of his fellow presidential aspirants, was born with a silver spoon in his mouth.
  • Mr Mudavadi’s chances have dwindled because Mr Kenyatta has refused to “point at” him as the preferred heir.

If – and that’s a big “if” – Amani’s Musalia Mudavadi were ever to make it to State House, I would sleep easy. I wanted to write “sleep like a baby” but then I remembered that babies don’t sleep that well. The fact is, though, that Mr Mudavadi will likely never be a tenant at the “House on the Hill”. Reason – the son of Mulembe is simply “too nice”. Don’t forget the old saying that “nice guys finish last”.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.