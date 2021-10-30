Ex-CJ Mutunga’s Miguna gambit

Willy Mutunga

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga during an interview with the Sunday Nation in Nairobi on October 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • I wholeheartedly support ex-Chief Justice Willy Mutunga’s gambit to travel to Toronto and hand-deliver Mr Miguna to JKIA in Nairobi on November 16.
  • No one connected to the swearing-in of ODM’s Raila Odinga as the “People’s President” on January 30, 2018 has been subjected to such hellish calumny.

Allow me to state the bottom line upfront. I’ve long held the view that Toronto-based lawyer Miguna Miguna is a disgusting and despicable human being. More on this later. By the same token, he’s a native-born Kenyan whose citizenship is irrevocable by the state. Thus – as the courts have ruled and repeatedly affirmed – Mr Miguna has iron-clad legal and constitutional rights to enter and leave Kenya at will. Nothing, and no one, including the state, should stand in his way at any port of entry.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.