Kalonzo Musyoka’s tough choices

Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during an interview in Nairobi on November 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • Mr Musyoka presents a compassionate exterior, a man of empathy. I believe he’s especially pained when he’s accused of corruption.
  • I have trouble with Mr. Musyoka’s history in the Kanu-Moi regime and his meagre development record for Mwingi.

I don’t envy my friend, Wiper leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka. He’s pinned between a rock and a hard place. To put it ominously, the man from Tseikuru is caught between the devil and the deep blue sea. One false move and the leviathan would devour him. And yet he must make a move, sooner than later.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.