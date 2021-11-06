MPs should stop forging degree certificates

Oscar Sudi

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi during a past church function in Kipkaren estate, Eldoret town of Uasin Gishu County on August 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

What you need to know:

  • As of now, the law requires only the President, the Deputy President and governors and their deputies to be degree holders. 
  • Instead of cutting corners in unethical ways, the affected MPs can simply lobby to have the proposed law overturned.

Lately, we have been hearing funny stories of the lengths to which some MPs go to acquire degree certificates. The esteemed gentlemen cannot be bothered to sit down and study through the set semesters. Using shortcuts and cutting corners has become the norm. 

