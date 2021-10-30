UK must give justice to Agnes Wanjiru’s family

Agnes Wanjiru relatives

Relatives of Agnes Wanjiru, who was murdered nine years ago in Nanyuki, display her photograph in Nanyuki town on October 25, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

What you need to know:

  • The discovery of Agnes Wanjiru's decomposing body in Nanyuki two months after she was killed was inadvertent.
  • Another year went by before crime scene photos were produced, never mind that they were taken the same day the body was discovered.

I can bet the life of my beloved cat that if it wasn't for the exposé from a whistleblower in the Sunday Times of London, the tragic story of Agnes Wanjiru would have remained buried in the archives of "unsolved deaths" for all time. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.