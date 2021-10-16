What options for Somalia vis-à-vis Kenya?

Uhuru Kenyatta and Somalia PM Hussein Mohamed Roble

President Uhuru Kenyatta receives visiting Somalia Prime Minister Hussein Mohamed Roble at State House, Mombasa on August 10, 2021. 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Gitau Warigi

  • In March, Kenya withdrew from participating in the case court proceedings.
  • Five days before the ruling, the government officially announced it will not recognise or abide by it.

Kenya’s reaction to the unpleasant verdict from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the maritime boundary case with Somalia came as no surprise. “We reject the ruling in totality,” announced President Uhuru Kenyatta. “It will have profound security, political, social and economic ramifications in the region and beyond,” warned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

