Mount Kenya should rediscover 1970s mojo

Sir John Glubb, in his writings titled 'The fate of empires and search for survival' made interesting observations. He analysed the experiences of human civilisations for some 4,000 years.

He studied such experiences over a period of time in as many countries as possible and he seemed to discover the same patterns constantly repeated under widely differing conditions of climate, culture and religion. From the old to medieval and the present — Assyria in the year 800 BC, Persia, Greece, Roman, Arab, Mameluke, Ottoman, Spain, Russia and Britain in the 1950s .

These empires’ rise and fall followed certain stages. Outburst was the first stage of an empire’s rise. This sudden outburst is characterised by an extraordinary display of energy and courage. The new conquerors are normally poor, hardy and enterprising and, above all, aggressive. But the new nation is not only distinguished by victory in battle, but by unresting enterprise in every field. Men hack their way through jungles, climb mountains, or brave the Atlantic and the Pacific oceans in tiny cockle shells. The pioneers improvise and experiment.

Stage two is commercial expansion. The conquest of vast areas of land and their subjection to one government automatically acts as a stimulant to commerce. Both merchants and goods can be exchanged over considerable distances.

Luxury

Stage three is affluence, art and luxury. The wealth which seems, almost without effort, to pour into the country enables the commercial classes to grow immensely rich. Money is the agent which causes the decline of these strong, brave and self-confident people. The decline is gradual. Money replaces honour and adventure as the objective of the best young men. The age of affluence silences the voice of duty. The object of the young and the ambitious is no longer fame, honour or service, but cash.

Then enters the age of the Intellect. The ambition of the young, once desiring accumulation of wealth, now turns to the acquisition of academic honours. The most dangerous by-product of the Age of Intellect is the unconscious growth of the idea that the human brain can solve the problems of the world.

In a wider national sphere, the survival of the nation depends basically on the loyalty and self-sacrifice of the citizens. The impression that the situation can be saved by mental cleverness, without unselfishness or human self-dedication, can only lead to collapse. As the nation declines in power and wealth, a universal pessimism gradually pervades the people, and itself hastens the decline. Frivolity is the frequent companion of pessimism. Let us eat, drink and be merry, for tomorrow we die.

The resemblance between various declining nations is surprising. The Roman mob demanded free meals and public games. Gladiatorial shows, chariot races and athletic events were their passion. The heroes of declining nations are always the same — the footballer, the singer or the actor. The word ‘celebrity’ today is used to designate a comedian or a football player, not a statesman, a general, or a literary genius.

Finally, the age of decadence sets in. Decadence is not physical. Decadence is a moral and spiritual disease, resulting from too long a period of wealth and power, producing cynicism, decline of religion, love for sex and permissiveness, pessimism and frivolity. The citizens of such a nation will no longer make an effort to save themselves because they are not convinced that anything in life is worth saving. They are then conquered by outsiders.

Why the above Glubb analysis appeals is based on current social subtle trajectories in Kenya. The late Charles Rubia — a second liberation hero and a long serving cabinet minister in Kenyatta and Moi era - before he passed on gave Yours Truly instructions to pursue two issues. His compensation against the state for the torture after his detention in 1990, which he succeeded. He also instructed a follow-up on some 4,300 acre land which he had mobilized his Kandara Murang’a people to buy way back in 1970s in Coast but squatters forcefully occupied it in 1992 tribal clashes. His wish was the government to compensate the said Muranga group since they have titles but the land is now occupied by the local community.

Murang’a peasants

I visited the land two weeks ago and it is so strategically placed. One is very impressed with the foresight the poor Murang’a peasants had in 1970. How could they organise themselves and pick such an important strategic land those years? Can the present modern generation of Mt Kenya do something similar?

That spirit of foresight that made poor Mt Kenya peasants, in 1970s, build such huge business empires like banks, acquire prime land throughout Kenya through cooperation and unity, establish thriving central business district businesses outside the state, does it exist today?

This is prosperity outside state support and independent of government patronage. Those poor peasants built empires. On one hand, Glubb prediction about end of empires seems vindicated when one notices the modern social trend in the region. The current most popular song in the region is sexually explicit song Maica no Maya (This is the only life we have ), as opposed to 1970s Atongoria Ninyui Itugi(leaders are the pillars) by Kamaru. Of course there exists flickers of hope. For example, the milk sector has produced Githunguri Dairy of this world that added value to milk and created success outside the state.

But compare this with Somalia Nation. Is the Somalia Nation in the ‘outburst’ stage? Glubb described that stage as "sudden outburst is characterised by an extraordinary display of energy and courage. The new conquerors are normally poor, hardy and enterprising and above all aggressive."

It appears the collapse of Somalia state was a blessing in disguise. It created a powerful, hardy and displaced diaspora that went to Europe and America and got imbued with western capitalism. Just like the way Mt Kenya peasants did when Mzungu settled in 1900s near their lands and they copied his ways and built those empires in 1970s.

The poverty in their home region and their deep religiosity seems to be powering them into new prosperity. They have established perfect financial systems built on trust. They are building an empire.

Mount Kenya needs to rediscover its 1970s mojo to prosper.