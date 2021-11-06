Let’s stand up for domestic workers’ rights

House help

According to a 2017 survey by the Kenya Union of Domestic, 95 per cent of workers are on the clock for longer than the agreed times.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • A 2017 survey by the Kenya Union of Domestic found that 83 per cent of domestic workers earn way below recommended minimums. 
  • The survey also found that 51 per cent of domestic workers have experienced sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse at work.

A video emerged online of a woman hitting a female domestic worker with a machete while loudly threatening her. Reports indicated the domestic worker incurred bruises and that blood was actually drawn. The matter is currently in court. However, a majority of domestic workers are not fortunate enough to be able to report such events.

