Lest we forget, ‘women’s issues’ are also human issues

Dr Madhvi Dalal, a volunteer who distributes reusable sanitary towels to girls from vulnerable pastoral communities speaks to pupils of Mara Girls' Leadership Primary School, in Narok West Sub-county on February 13, 2021. 

Photo credit: George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Oneya

Editor

Nation Media Group

Should “women’s issues” matter only if you are related to a woman either by blood or marriage? Don’t answer this question yet. At least, not before you read about its genesis. You have probably exclaimed or heard people cry: “It could be my sister, daughter, mother or wife!” while sympathising with victims and survivors of domestic or sexual violence. Or with any other atrocities against women. Why is it so?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.