Legal bottlenecks in Bill on workers’ right to disconnect from employer

The Bill states that an employee would be entitled to ignore calls by the employer to perform some work-based functions outside the ordinary times of work.

By  Sekou Owino

  • The Bill seeks to establish the right of an employee not to be contacted by his or her employer beyond the contracted working hours unless there is an emergency.
  • The intention here is to give the employee space from fusion of the work and home spaces through constant demands by the employer.

There has in the recent past been excitement about a Bill that seeks to amend the Employment Act of Kenya with the intention of instituting the right of employees to disconnect. The right to disconnect is essentially a right on the part of the employee to separate the spheres of work from private time.

